Oklahoma State University has been involved in viticulture research for more than a century. With the expansion in recent years in the wine-making industry in Oklahoma, OSU continues to meet the demand of viticulture and enology information.

The first Grape Management Course took place in 2001 and it continues today. The 2020 Grape Management Course is slated to begin March 5 and will meet monthly through September. The course will take place at the Cimarron Valley Research Station, 10820 S. Jardot, near Perkins, Oklahoma. Classes will meet from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The course is designed to familiarize current and potential Oklahoma grape growers with grape management requirements throughout the growing season, said Becky Carroll, OSU Extension associate specialist, fruit and pecans.

“Grape production is a great agricultural opportunity, especially for those who don’t have a lot of land. You can get started with just a few acres,” Carroll said.

The structure of the course includes both classroom and hands-on learning opportunities in the vineyard. Specialists from OSU Extension will be on hand as presenters and collaborators for the course and share research-based information with participants. Each class will coincide with what is actually happening in grape production at that time of year.

“We’ll be talking about everything from site selection, dormant vine pruning, bud burst and fertilization, to insect and disease management, training, marketing and harvest,” she said.

Registration and a detailed brochure are available online at http://www.grapes.okstate.edu/grape-management-course. The registration fee is $250 per person and due by Feb. 21. For more information about the class, contact Stephanie Larimer at 405-744-5404 or via email at stephanie.larimer@okstate.edu.

Because of the growth in the grape-growing industry in Oklahoma, Carroll said OSU researchers believe it will continue to have a significant impact on the state’s economy, as well as provide those who are interested with another agricultural outlet.

Continuing Education Units from Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, are being requested for categories 3 and 10, as well as private applicators.