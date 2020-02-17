GROVE - The 2020 Grove High School Soccer Invitational took place on Saturday, February 15.

The round robin was originally scheduled to take place at both Ridgerunner Stadium and the Sports Complex, but due to flooding at the complex's fields, all games were moved to the stadium. Games started at 8 a.m. and continued until just after 7 p.m.

Five boys teams, Grove, Miami, Verdigris, Tulsa NOAH and Union JV, hit the field, while three girls teams, Grove, Miami and Locust Grove, duked it out, all competing in 25 minute halves games.

Grove's teams will be on the road playing at Claremore on Tuesday, February 18 at 5 p.m.