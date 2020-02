Chris Hodge (left) was named Realtor of the Year during a recent event at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Chris is owner/broker of All Seasons Realty, LLC of Davenport and has been a member of the Shawnee Board of Realtors for 11 years. Judy Marrs (right) presented the award on behalf of the Shawnee Board of Realtors. Judy is with Metro 1st Realty and was the 2015 Realtor of the Year.