PIEDMONT – Minus starter Ka’Veon Sharp and a few reserves turned out to be no problem for the Shawnee Wolves Friday night.

Suiting up only eight players and surviving foul problems from Karran Evans, Shawnee rolled to a 59-50 victory over the host Piedmont Wildcats.

Sharp and three reserves – Demetress Beavers, Ray McGirt and Dahntay Graham – were missing due illness which led to a thin roster for the Wolves.

For the second straight game, sophomore Jaylon Orange had an outstanding night for Shawnee as he fired in a game-high 22 points while going 8-of-14 from the floor and draining a pair of 3-point jumpers. Fellow sophomore Tanner Morris tallied 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and registered three steals on the night.

Junior post Isaiah Willis followed with nine points and snatched a game-high 11 rebounds to go with a blocked shot for the Wolves, who improved to 16-5 on the year.

Except for an early 3-3 deadlock, Shawnee led from start to finish. Six straight points – four via put-back shots by Willis and a Morris bucket – pushed the Wolves’ lead to 9-3 with 4:09 to go in the opening quarter.

A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Orange gave Shawnee a 16-7 cushion heading into the second period.

Twice, the Wolves built the lead to 16 points after a Jeffery Hall inside basket off a post pass from Willis and an Orange basket with 1:42 left before halftime.

Shawnee went on to settle for a 31-19 advantage at the break.

Piedmont made it interesting, cutting the deficit to five at the end of the third quarter, 43-38, and 45-40 with 4:57 left. But the Wolves managed to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Jayce Daniels landed two 3-point shots and paced Piedmont with 20 points while Doran Hillman added 14.

Shawnee shot 47.2% from the field for the game.

PIEDMONT 52, SHAWNEE 45 (Girls)

For the second straight game, the Lady Wolves had a highly-ranked team on the ropes but couldn’t deliver the knockout punch.

The second-ranked Lady Wildcats outscored Shawnee by a 12-3 count in the final 2:11 as Piedmont’s full-court pressure played a major factor.

Delanie Crawford fired in 18 points and Tyeshia Anderson finished with 15 to lead the Lady Wildcat offense. Anderson was also the spark on the defensive end with four steals as Piedmont forced 21 Lady Wolfpack turnovers.

Aubrie Megehee tossed in 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with a pair of steals and blocked shots to lead Shawnee.

Kaitlyn Taylor, on the strength of three treys, followed with nine points in a losing effort while Esabelle Ramirez tacked on seven points while going 2-of-4 from the field and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Wolves, 9-12, shot 55.1% from the floor while the Lady Wildcats were only 32.7%. However, Piedmont had 20 offensive rebounds while totaling 30 boards on the night.

Shawnee took a 42-40 edge with 2:26 left when Megehee scored off a Ramirez feed to cap a mini 5-0 run.

But that’s when the wheels came off in the 12-3 stretch run. That spurt was triggered by seven straight points by Piedmont in which an old-fashioned 3-point play ignited the charge.

Shawnee was coming off a crushing 41-39 loss at fourth-ranked Carl Albert Tuesday night on a buzzer-beater

Both Shawnee teams are home for the final time in the regular season Tuesday as they entertain Guthrie.