PRAGUE – Despite its worst shooting night of the season, Prague’s girls upended Meeker 36-27 Friday on senior night.

Prague hit just 23.2% of its total shots from the floor — 1 of 18 from 3-point range and 9 of 25 on 2-pointers.

Beth Denney posted Prague’s sole 3-pointer.

Diana Manning led Prague with 11 points, followed by Tori Lester with nine.

Madison Hedge was Meeker’s top scorer with seven.

“It was a horrendous shooting night,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said. “We have five seniors who I will truly miss. They are a very tight-knit group.”

Prague, ranked 11th, canned 13-of-20 free throws for 65%. Meeker hit 4-of-12 charity tosses for 33.3%.

Meeker had three treys – one each by Halle Calvillo, Lexi Lopez and Callie Sellers.

The Lady Wildcats (20-3) are 3-0 versus Meeker this season.

Boys

Prague 69, Meeker 36

The Red Devils emptied their bench as 10 players scored.

Sophomore Nate Lester was Prague’s scoring ringleader with 19. Trip Davis put in 11 and Colby Smith accounted for nine as Prague upped its record against Meeker to 3-0 this season. The Red Devils are 15-8 overall.

Prague notched three field goals from 3-point range and hit 10-of-14 charity tosses.

Kade Brewster was Meeker’s leading scorer with eight. Caleb Chapman aided with seven points. Jacob Martin had a 3-point field goal.

Both Prague teams will entertain Meeker Friday, Feb. 21 in district action.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.