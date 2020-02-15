Propelled by a 21-point outing from Leah Brannon, Chandler's girls knocked off Holdenville 47-41 Friday night.

CHANDLER — Propelled by a 21-point outing from Leah Brannon, Chandler’s girls knocked off Holdenville 47-41 Friday night.

Chandler outscored the visitors 24-20 in the second half with Brannon providing 15 points. The 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore hit 5-of-6 free throws and one field goal in the third quarter, then deposited four field goals in the last eight minutes.

Brannon came into the game with a 13-point scoring average.

Chandler, ranked 17th in Class 3A, also received scoring from eight other players. Presley Martzall and Jaedyn Wayland of Chandler posted a trey.

For Holdenville, Cheyenne Fixico was the leading scorer with 11.

Chandler is 2-0 against Holdenville this season. The hosts hit 9-of-14 free throws.

The Lady Lions (15-8) will begin district play Friday at Perry.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.