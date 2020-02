James Louis, Mangus, 81, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Shawnee.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Life Church Shawnee Campus with Tami Hunter officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

