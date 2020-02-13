Shawnee resident Wes Potts, 77, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.

Wesley ‘Wes’ Earl Potts died on Feb. 11, 2020, at his home at the age of 77.

Wes was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Shawnee to Roy Thomas and Willie Mae (Cole) Potts. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1960 and attended various colleges.

Wes retired from ONG as manager of the Chandler area in 2002 after 37 years of service. He served on the Jaycee’s for numerous years and also as president. He enjoyed many of his early years bowling on a league and won many trophies. Then later on he became an avid golfer and was a member of the Elks Lodge. Wes had many friends there that he enjoyed spending time with and playing golf with. He also enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his daughters, son-in-laws, and grandkids. He loved going to the lake when he could and just being with friends and family. He loved animals and would take care of any stray that came to his door. Wes will be missed by many.

Wes is survived by his two daughters, Leslie and her husband Roy ‘Dee’ King of Shawnee, Angie and her husband Jeff Harris of Oklahoma City, his former wife Mae Potts, his sisters, Betty and her husband Bob Atkinson of Shawnee, Brenda and her husband Glenn Helm of Richardson, Texas, his grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Harris of Oklahoma City, Chris King and his wife Phyllis of Shawnee, and Matt King and his wife Elena of Lawton, and many numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Willie Potts and half-sister Margaret Louise Mason and half-brother Glenn Leland Potts.

Wes died believing in the promise of John 3.16.

For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Wes loved animals so he asked in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Animal Humane Society or ASPCA.