Kevin Michael Holmquest, age 57, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home in Tecumseh.

Kevin Michael Holmquest, age 57, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home in Tecumseh. He fought a long and brave battle with lung cancer for a year and a half until he went to be with the Lord.

Kevin was born Feb. 5, 1963, in LaPorte, Indiana. He grew up in Indiana and at the age of 18 moved to Oklahoma.

In 1993 he met Michelle with whom he would fall in love and marry on Aug. 17, 1993. They were married for 26 years. Kevin has four children: Joshua, Kevin, Austin, and Bailey. He also has five grandchildren: Kylan, Carter, Joshua, Daisy, and Delilah.

Kevin worked at Anheuser Busch for 25 years. Kevin was a master handyman and the best mechanic around. He could fix anything and build anything. He enjoyed fishing, home projects, and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Zdankus and his mother-in-law Joyce Porter.

He is survived by his father Edward Holmquest, his father-in-law Kenneth Porter, his wife Michelle Holmquest, his children Joshua Holmquest, Kevin Holmquest, Austin Holmquest, and Bailey Jennings and husband John. He is also survived by all his siblings, Edward Holmquest and wife Sandy, Jeff Holmquest, Duane Holmquest and his wife Annette, Bruce Holmquest and his wife Alice, Kristin Spangler and husband Dave, Rodney Holmquest, and Heather Bell and husband Craig, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Wallace Avenue Baptist Church in Shawnee.