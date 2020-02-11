Bria Pelate poured in 27 points and Madalyn Leader chipped in 10 Monday night as the Liberty Academy girls knocked off Family of Faith, 51-21, in the HCAA 1A Sooner Regional Finals.

In boys’ play, Liberty Academy defeated Parkview, 63-41, behind 33 points from Ben Corley. Cary Wiley and David Brothers tacked on seven points each for the victorious Eagles.