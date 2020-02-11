What inspired you to become an educator?

I always loved English in high school and my high school English teacher, Mrs. Alfred. She was a true inspiration. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children and play a role in their success just as she and many other teachers did in my life.

What is most challenging as an educator?

There are multiple challenges in education. I would say as middle school teacher it is balancing the role as an educator and mentor figure with the 119 students I see. These are extremely formative years for students, and teachers don’t just teach subject matter; we also serve the role as emotional supporters for many of our students.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

I have taught in both Texas and Oklahoma and I would say the most memorable “teaching moment” was when I returned to Pampa, Tex. to be the 5th grade graduation speaker for my 4th graders I had the year before. They didn’t know I was coming and throughout the year I told them over and over, “It is your attitude not your aptitude that determines your altitude.” — Zig Ziglar then would add “Fly High!”

When I stepped out on stage one particular little boy started crying. Afterwards he came up to me and said, “You came Ms. Gagan, you really came.” and hugged me. I knew then though he might not have absorbed everything that was presented to him academically, he knew he was loved. That matters.

— Emily Droege