BETHEL ACRES – Bethel High School freshman Jordan Blair became the school’s first female wrestler to win a conference championship as she pinned all five of her opponents in a girls’ only bracket at the Midwestern Conference Championships held recently at the Firelake Arena.

By virtue of her performances, Blair was voted Lower Weight Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament which featured 21 schools from Classes 3A, 4A and 5A.

She pinned Harrah’s Avila in 13 seconds, Harrah’s Whitlock in 12 seconds, Lexington’s Brannon in 39 seconds, Chandler’s Vega in 2:39 and Noble’s Parker in 1:14.

Bethel posted a 7-9 dual record this season, including a 68-5 rout of Lexington last Tuesday.

“This year, we started nine underclassmen and fought through a grueling dual season,” said Bethel head coach Jason Mcphail. “Most of our losses are to ranked teams from multiple classes and were extremely close.”

Among those opponents were Harrah, No. 14 in Class 4A; Guthrie, No. 11 in 5A; Marlow, No. 2 in 3A; Newkirk, No. 11 in 3A, Sulphur, No. 9 in 3A and Chandler, No. 11 in 3A.

The Wildcats also dropped duals to Tecumseh and Little Axe. In both of those duals, Bethel had four starters out – three due to illness and the other due to injury.

“If our kids continue down this path, the sky is the limit for our team,” Mcphail said. “We wrestled some of the state’s toughest teams this season and I could not prouder up to this point. I believe we have the potential to see a Bethel wrestler at the state tournament for the first time in a decade this year.”