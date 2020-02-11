Trevor Martin and Patch Hamilton each registered a double-double Saturday night as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians defeated the Stratford Bulldogs, 37-28.

ASHER – Trevor Martin and Patch Hamilton each registered a double-double Saturday night as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians defeated the Stratford Bulldogs, 37-28.

Martin ended up with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Hamilton collected 12 points and 10 boards. Hamilton and Martin each knocked down one 3-point shot.

“This game got extremely physical. It got real difficult to convert a field goal,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “Our two big guys got it done. One thing is sure, we are

headed to the playoffs battle tested.”

Juston Melton contributed five points while Tray Odell and Mike McDonald each chipped in four points.

Caleb Miller led Stratford with 11 points, including three treys.

The Indians, 16-9 on the season, had a 21-20 edge heading into the fourth quarter and outscored the Bulldogs, 16-8, in the final period.

Asher hosts a Class A district next weekend. The Indians will face the Weleetka-Soper winner Saturday. Weleetka and Soper will meet on Friday for the right to advance and play Asher.

STRATFORD 65, ASHER 36 (Girls)

Ten players got into the scoring column, led by Jaedyn Getman with 10 and Abbi Phelps with nine, Saturday as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs hammered the Allen Lady Mustangs, 65-36.

Laney Anderson and Morgan Boyles chipped in eight points each for the winners and Lundyn Anderson tacked on seven. Phelps and Lundyn Anderson each nailed one 3-point shot.

Asher received 10 points each from Victoria Frankovich while Kaythryn Dixson and Alexis Farris contributed eight. Frankovich had her team’s only two treys.

Stratford raced out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and then outscored the Lady Indians by a 20-11 count in the second in building a 40-15 halftime advantage.

The Asher girls will host Weleetka Friday in Class A district elimination game.