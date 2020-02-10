CLEVELAND, Okla. - The Grove High School wrestlers competed at the Will Rogers Conference Tournament in Cleveland, Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, February 7-8. The team finished the tournament by repeating several results from the year prior.

A total of 19 teams competed at the tournament. Sperry placed first with 207 points, Vinita second with 170 points, and Grove repeated at third place with 150.5 points.

Grove had six wrestlers place at the tournament, with two champions, which is the same number they had for each last year.

Grove Placers:

120 lbs. - Jaydale Whitlock First

132 lbs. - Alec Davis Fourth

145 lbs. - Gage Gates First

152 lbs. - Wes Downing Third

160 lbs. - Brendan Hernandez Third

220 lbs. - Jimmy Phillips Fifth

Jaydale Whitlock was also awarded The 2020 Will Rogers Conference Tournament Outstanding Wrestler for High School Lower Weights.

Grove will now prepare for the Oklahoma Class 4A East Regional Wrestling Tournament that will be held in Bristow, Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, February 21-22. At Regionals, the top five finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament.