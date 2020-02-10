One of the hardest tasks of writing a column like this, is meeting deadlines and knowing that the 5 day gap between submission and printing makes some news obsolete. Last week I acknowledged the passing of Roma Lee Howard. She was a lifelong resident of this area and as a school bus driver was beloved by all. When I saw the death notice of John Howard, Roma Lee’s husband, I knew it would be a week before this column could run. Our hearts go out to the family who buried their Mother and Father, Grandparents and Great-grandparents on the same day, Monday, Feb. 2. God bless you all.

With the storm last week, news from the school was slow coming in, too. Parent Teacher Conferences started Monday and will run through today from 4 — 7 p.m. There is a Blood Drive sponsored by the FFA going on today, Tuesday , from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Student Center .

The Senior Citizens were forced to close on Thursday, due to the snow storm. Even though the melt had started, driveways and access areas were still slick. The Senior Building will be festive on Thursday as Valentine’s Day makes everyone happy. The group selects a King and Queen and exchanges cards. The menu for Thursday is chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, salad, rolls and dessert. The center opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The Bingo Session is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17 from 6 — 8: p.m. Community is invited.

The FFA members will travel to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and join with statewide clubs as they celebrate National FFA Week at the Capitol.

A representative of the Water Resources Board met with Town Officials concerning the water plant. Mr. Steve Wheeler presented a proposal for the development of a plan to build a new water plant sufficient to serve the Bowring Community. Residents interested in hearing the proposal and cost estimates are welcome to attend the next meeting of the Copan Public Works Authority on Tuesday, Feb 18.

The High School Basketball Team will enter into District Play on Friday. Check the Sports Section or the School website for the schedule.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492