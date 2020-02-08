A poor start doomed Meeker’s girls Friday night as they dropped a 45-38 decision to Luther.

LUTHER — A poor start doomed Meeker’s girls Friday night as they dropped a 45-38 decision to Luther.

Luther led 15-4 after one quarter and 30-13 at halftime before Meeker closed the gap to 35-27 entering the final eight minutes.

Junior Kaitlyn Culp was Meeker’s scoring leader with 14. Senior Madison Hedge chipped in with 12 points.

Senior Halle Calvillo had both of Meeker’s 3-point field goals.

Raychel Stanfield of Luther finished with 13 points, including two treys.

A big difference in the outcome came at the charity stripe as Luther was 12 of 17 while Meeker was just 4 of 7.

Meeker will entertain Seminole Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.