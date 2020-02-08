Monty Dale Wallgren, 71-year-old Maud resident, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City, surrounded by his loving family.

Monty Dale Wallgren, 71-year-old Maud resident, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Shawnee to Jessie Lou (Ryan) Wallgren and Floyd Arley Wallgren.

Following high school, although he was an only son, Monty Joined the United States Army serving in Vietnam and was trained as a helicopter mechanic and welding specialist. While in the service he earned the rank of SP4. He was very proud of his service to his country and from his valor and devotion he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Unit Citation.

Following his Honorable Discharge, Monty worked for Brackeen Buick as a mechanic, spent time in the oil field as a welder and mechanic, and finally settled at Tinker Air Force Base as a welder until his retirement.

Monty married DeCarla Gay “Carla” Watson on July 23, 1982, in Wewoka.

Monty, being a 100% disabled veteran from his wartime service, was active in the Ada VFW “Veterans Of Foreign Wars” Post No. 11194.

Monty was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was also involved in the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Seminole, where he served as a young men’s advisor and he also served as an elder of the church. He was a great friend and father figure to many in his community.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 38 years, DeCarla “Carla” Wallgren of the home; one son, Bryan Bull and his wife Shawona of Seminole; five daughters, Teresa Wilkerson and her husband Jarrod of Maud, Melanie Shult and her husband Mark of Tucson, Arizona, Faith Burdette and her husband Patrick of Shawnee, Kate Springer and her husband Norman Springer Jr. of Maud, and Holly Finch and her husband Richard of Maud; 22 grandchildren, Tommy Wilson, Dakota Kirkpatrick, Dallas Kirkpatrick, Brandon Holliday, Harley Bull, Abbigayle Bull, Evelyn Bull, Abryana Bull, Katlynn Shult, Maddelann Johnson, Christofer Shult, Alexandriana Shult, Justin Shult, Hunter Johnson, Tyler Shult, Caleb Springer and Danielle Springer, Orion Springer, Logan Finch, Korbyn Finch, Riley Finch, Xander Finch, Xaden Finch; six great-grandchildren; Grayson Springer, Zachariah Wilson, ShelC Wilson, Brayson Wilson, Isaiah Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Vincent Wilson; and a host of other family and dear friends.

Monty was preceded in death by his parents, by one daughter Shelbree Wilson and by one sister Martena Ward.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, located at 2500 John Street in Seminole. Bishop Steven Choate and James Choate will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Cummings Cemetery in Maud with military honors.

Casket bearers will be Bryan Bull, Richard Finch, Patrick Burdette, Jarrod Wilkerson, Norman Springer Jr. and Phillip Plumlee.

Honorary bearers will be Orion Springer, Logan Finch, Korbyn Finch, Caleb Springer, Dakota Kirkpatrick, Brandon Holliday, Justin Shult, Hunter Johnson and Tyler Shult.

Family greeters will be Alexandriana Shult, Harley Bull, Abbigayle Bull and Riley Finch.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.