It’s now time for any Dewey resident that is interested in running for Dewey City Council or Dewey Mayor, to file their Declaration of Candidacy. Candidates for municipal office in the City of Dewey municipality, may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. The filing period ends Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Candidates for the offices need to file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.

All seats on the Dewey City Council, and the position of the Dewey Mayor is also up for the filing period. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 101. The forms can also be found on the State election Board website, election.ok.gov. For more information call the County Election Board Office at 918-337-2850.

The monthly meeting for the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Dewey City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Last month’s meeting had to be cancelled due to several board members being unable to attend. The Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting is held on the 2nd Tuesday of every month.

The Dewey After Prom committee is hosting a Mother and Son Dance. The Dance will be held on March 7, At the Dewey Middle School gym, from 6 — 8 p.m. This is for Pre K to 5th Grade only. Adults will be $10 and Children will be $5. There will also be refreshments and a $2 Photo Booth. You pay at the door.

Dewey Merchant CO-OP’s “2nd Saturday Discover Dewey Event” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8. Participating Merchants will be open and offering different activities, such as special sales, refreshments, door prize drawings or what ever other ideas they come up with, for the pleasure of their shoppers. Weather permitting, their may even be a sidewalk sale or 2. This event is held on the 2nd Saturday, each month. Always something different for the shoppers. No mater what you are looking for you will find it in Dewey. There are Antique and Boutique stores throughout Dewey, on the main street as well as Highway 75. There are several places to eat lunch and dinner, or just pick up a snack. Dewey have a very large Lumber Yard and Hardware Store, as well as a Floor Tile, carpeting and Cabinet top company, all located on Highway 75. There is also one of the oldest Pharmacies, in Washington County, located on main street. Full time Florist and Vegetable store, Grocery store, Gas and Convenience stores, Liquor stores, Western Store, Hair salons, Sign making companies, Tanning Salons, House Cleaning Company, Butchering company, several automotive companies, a high quality used Clothing Boutique, Doctor and Dentist, an Arrow shop and a newly opened Sporting Goods Shop, Musical Instrument shop, Museums, old car memorabilia shop, and so much more! If you haven’t ever been to Dewey, you owe it to you self to come check it out. If it’s been awhile since you have been to Dewey, you need to come see what new business’s and activities have been added to Dewey. So come out this next Saturday, spend the day and “Discover Dewey.”