JONES — Jones used a 16-2 second-quarter advantage to propel a 46-40 triumph over the Bethel girls Tuesday night.

By leading 24-12 at halftime, Jones was able to offset Bethel’s 28-22 advantage in the second half.

Senior Kelsie Wood headed Bethel’s scoring with 16. Parker Stevenson, a freshman, added 13 points.

Bethel will entertain Tecumseh Friday with senior night activities planned.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.