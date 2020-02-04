The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Jan. 30

Leslie Ann Blevins, 62, on charges of caretaker abuse, neglect and financial abuse.

Michelle Rae Duncan, 41, valid driver’s license required in person and defective equipment on vehicle.

Jason Chadd Kaiser, 43, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Adrienne Noel Marcus, 28, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 30

Joshua Andre Willman, 39, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.