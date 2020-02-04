Joe Todd interviewed Don Clinton on Dec. 3 2019 in Ponca City

Don Clinton was born April 3, 1931 in Ponca City to Charles N. Clinton and Ida Franciscka Clinton Rieck. He graduated in 1949.

Todd: When did you join the National Guard?

Clinton: 1948 in Blackwell, Oklahoma.

T: What unit did you join?

C: C Battery, 189 th Artillery.

T: Where did you go for Basic Training?

C: Fort Sill.

T: Tell me about Basic.

C: I thought, what am I doing here? But I liked it. I guess I was born military because I like the military.

T: What type of training did you have in Basic?

C: We trained on the guns, the 105. We had military courtesy, but our training was basically on the 105 Howitzer.

T: What are the different rounds in the 105?

C: I can’t remember the different rounds on the 105. I went from the 105 to the 155 and we had smoke, chemical, high explosive and armored piercing and we had the different fuses. We had timed fuses. That is where I trained and shooting those guns.

T: How long did Basic last?

C: We had six weeks, then I came back to Blackwell.

T: When were you called to active duty?

C: In 1950. We went to Japan as occupation troops then to Korea from Japan.

T: Where did you go when you were first called to active duty?

C: We went to Ponca City, then we were sent to Fort Sill then to Camp Polk, Louisiana. It took us two and a half days to get there driving twenty miles an hour in a jeep with no shade and I got all blistered. Someone really dumb set up that convoy. It was in July and August.

T: Do you recall the ship you were on?

C: The USS Simon B. Buckner.

T: Where were your quarters on the ship?

C: The bunks were about four to five high down in the hold of the ship. We hit some real rough weather going over. When we ate, we had a tray and when the ship rocked, all the trays would go one way then back the other way and you grabbed off it what you wanted.

T: How did you pass the time on the trip?

C: Going over, we did a lot of training, we just didn’t lay around. I did a lot of reading and looking off the ship at the ocean. I was a young kid and this was all new to me.

T: What were you told to do in case the ship was sinking?

C: I don’t think we were told anything.

T: Were there enough lifeboats for everybody?

C: I don’t know that. All I know, I was put on that ship and being sent overseas.

T: Where did the ship land?

C: Chitose, Japan.

T: What did you do in Japan?

C: We trained in Japan and our main deal was security for the air base. The jets were all flying out of the base at Chitose. That is where I shipped out to go to Korea. We were on the USS

Cavalier to Korea. It was an LST.

T: Where did you land in Korea?

C: Inchon.

T: Tell me about Inchon.

C: It was a harbor and my brother, Rick was in the Navy and his job was to check the tide in Inchon. The tide wasn’t what it was supposed to be when we landed in that LST because we couldn’t get up to the shore. It was freezing weather and we almost froze to death getting out in that water and wade ashore. We got on a train and went right on up to the front.

T: Were you part of the invasion of Inchon?

C: Yes.

T: Did you meet resistance when you invaded?

C: No. There was no resistance until we got inland. I don’t think they knew we were coming. It was a surprise that MacArthur came up with. We got on the train and headed to the front and replaced the First Cavalry. We were part of the advance party to see where we were going and get set up. We flew over and made contact with the First Cavalry then flew back to Japan. We were exchange our equipment with the First Cavalry and they got our equipment. When we got to Korea, we got on the train, went right to the First Cavalry, took over and they got on the train and went back to Japan. They took over our equipment in Japan. The Chinese had come across and pushed the UN forces clear to Pusan.

T: What did you do in Korea?

C: I was chief of a gun section.

T: 105?

C: 155.

T: Are you behind the front lines?

C: Yes. I had the reputation of being the best supervisor and that was a disadvantage; but it was good. It was a workhorse because in the summertime, it was mud and we had to put logs behind it to keep it from sliding back and in the wintertime it was frozen and had to take dynamite and fire to get a rod hot to put in the ground to get our stakes in. Every season, it was something.

T: How far behind the front lines were the guns?

C: Probably four miles.

T: How far will a 105 fire?

C: Eighteen miles. I was a forward observer and got a commission.

T: What does a forward observer do?

C: He directs the fire on the targets. The fire director came up with the targets and you directed the fire until you hit the target

T: How far north in Korea did you go?

C: Above the 38 th parallel into North Korea.

T: What happened when the Chinese came in?

C: They pushed us back and we finally made a stand. We had different lines to protect and we got to the last one and that was do or die. Before we got to that point, we were able to make our counter attacks and head back north.

T: How did you counter attack?

C: We just fired where they needed fire support. The counter attack was all infantry. The Army and the Marines and the Air Force off the air craft did the strafing and bombing. As a forward observer, I directed the aircraft in on targets.

T: Where were you when the Chinese came across?

C: At Cheorwon. It is close to North Korea.

T: What did you think when the Chinese came across?

C: They came across screaming and it was nerve wracking.

T: What were you thinking?

C: Oh, God, is this it?

T: How far north did you go?

C: We retook Seoul and got to the 38 th Parallel and they began negotiating. We had some of the worst battles after the negotiations started. They wanted certain territory and we wanted certain territory. It was just a waste of life, really.

T: Was Seoul torn up?

C: It was pretty well destroyed and so was Inchon. It is a modern country now.

T: Did you have any contact with the local people?

C: The only contact I had was the refugees coming through, but I had no personal contact with them. We saw then coming through and we put them in a fenced off location because there were so many of them. They would try to break across the fence to get food. They were muddy and it was terrible. We had to be careful because the infiltrators would be right in there with them.

T: How long were you in Korea?

C: Eight months. I landed in Korea in December 1950 and landed in San Francisco in July 1951.

T: What is your best memory of Korea?

C: I don’t think I have a best, it was freezing. I was wondering why we were losing these lives or this piece of country. Any war is a waste of lives. I don’t think I had any good feelings about Korea.

T: What is your worst memory of Korea?

C: Seeing those that had lost arms and legs and I came out without any of that. You wonder why.

T: When did you get back in the guard?

C: I got back in the guard in 1952. I stayed until 1991.

T: What did you do when you got back in the guard?

C: I was chief of a firing battery. I was a first sergeant. When I made first sergeant, I made a direct commission. I was a second lieutenant and was nothing but a go getter boy.

T: What type of training did you have in the advanced course?

C: Fire direction, tactics, survey and map reading. When we were through, we were fully trained to be an artilleryman.

T: When were you discharged?

C: I was discharged at Fort Sill in April of 1992. I was sixty years old. I joined when I was seventeen.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

C: I enjoyed it, I didn’t know what to expect.