This season, the Madill Lady Wildcats have taken several strides forward as a team.

This season, the Madill Lady Wildcats have taken several strides forward as a team. Friday night unfortunately, they ran into a team which has been going full steam for quite some time. No. 9 Comanche proved to be too much for the Lady Wildcats to handle as Madill fell to 10-7 on the season with a 77-50 defeat at Tommy D. Weast Gymnasium. Madill fell behind after the first quarter at 12-10, before going into the break down 27-17. Comanche pulled away with a 27-14 third quarter run, before finishing the game off with a 23-19 run. Kristen Chapa led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points followed by Jayden Weiberg with 10 points. Madill will host Sulphur Tuesday night. Sulphur 62 Byng 47 Speaking of the No. 14 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, they rebounded from their first loss of the season with a convincing win over the Byng Lady Pirates Friday night, moving them to 16-1 on the season. Sulphur opened the game with a 21-13 run in the first quarter, before leading 39-23 going to halftime. Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter before Byng outscored Sulphur 15-14 in the fourth. Korie Allensworth led Sulphur with 17 points followed by Payton James with 12 points. Abby Beck added nine points with Makella Mobly scoring seven points. Plainview 57 Kingston 52 Another team who also won their 16th game of the season was the No. 19 Plainview Lady Indians, who escaped the Kingston Activity Center with a narrow five point victory Friday night. Plainview led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, before a 19-12 second quarter run gave them breathing space going to the break. Kingston managed to outscore the Lady Indians 14-11 in the third quarter, before Plainview managed to hold on in the fourth despite being outscored 17-11. Reagan Chaney led Plainview with 11 points followed by Megan Winchester with 10 points. Emilee Hudson scored nine points with Tally Morris putting in eight points, and Amiya Howard scoring seven points. Plainview will host Tishomingo Tuesday night. Dickson 48 Antlers 31 A 10-day layoff between games had little effect on the Dickson Lady Comets, who defeated Antlers Friday night to move to 10-7 on the season. Dickson led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter, before using a 14-8 run to extend the lead going to the break. Antlers outscored Dickson 9-6 in the third quarter, before the Lady Comets finished the game on a 10-9 run. Kaden Barton led the Lady Comets with 10 points followed by Makayla Smith with nine points, with Sienna Young and Audrey Young scoring eight points apiece. Dickson will host Kingston Tuesday night. Tishomingo 67 Marietta 60 It was a sixth straight loss for the Marietta Lady Indians as they fell to 7-10 overall on the season with a seven point defeat against Tishomingo at home Friday night. Marietta led 16-10 after the first quarter before a 22-point second quarter gave Tishomingo the lead 32-27 going to the break. Tishomingo outscored Marietta 20-19 in the third quarter, before being outscored 15-14 in the fourth. Kaylie Douglass and Toriauana Douglass led Marietta with 14 points apiece while Yaslin Sanchez scored 11 points. Marietta will host Calera Tuesday night. Velma-Alma 40 Healdton 34 Healdton’s Lady Bulldogs were denied their 11th victory of the season for the second time in less than a week as the Velma-Alma Lady Comets escaped with a narrow win at J.M. Carey Fieldhouse Friday night. Healdton led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before V-A jumped in front at 21-19 going to the break. The Lady Comets managed to keep a 29-27 after the third quarter, before V-A sealed the game with an 11-7 run in the fourth. Brynli Tucker led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points followed by Macey Howell with eight points, while Ramsey Webb scored six points. Bridge Creek 40 Davis 34 The Davis Lady Wolves suffered a third straight loss Friday night as they were defeated on the road by Bridge Creek. Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter as they accounted for five points apiece. However, a 13-4 run by Bridge Creek gave them a comfortable 20-9 lead going to the break. Davis was outscored 9-7 in the third quarter, before being outscored 11-8 in the fourth. Chole Summers led Davis with 11 points followed by Logan Pruitt with nine points. Lone Grove 55 Ada 36 Lone Grove’s No. 17 Lady Horns were denied a 12th win of the season Friday night as they were defeated by the No. 15 Class 4A Ada Lady Cougars at the Ada Cougar Activity Center. The loss is the third straight by the Lady Horns and dropped them to 11-7 on the season. Ada held an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Lady Horns were outscored 12-11 before halftime. The Lady Cougars pulled away with a 16-5 third quarter run before Lone Grove scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Maile Coe led Lone Grove with 13 points followed by Anna Black with eight points and Malea McMurtrey with seven points. In other action Friday night, the Ringling Lady Devils won 58-51 against Elmore City-Pernell. No stats were available from the game as of press time.