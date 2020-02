Betty Shiers

Betty Shiers, 82, of Bartlesville died, Jan. 29. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Eva O’Connor

Eva O’Connor, 102, died, Jan. 29. Services were held at 11: a.m., Feb. 1, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley Lint

Shirley Lint, 83, of Bartlesville, died Jan. 30. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.