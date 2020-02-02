Kaitlyn Spalding, RSU Bartlesville student, was selected to receive Armstrong Bank’s spring 2020 scholarship.

Spalding is completing a bachelor of science in social science degree — sociology option, with a minor in psychology. Spalding said RSU provides our community with the opportunity to further higher education while staying close to home.

“The convenience of a local campus and online courses motivated me to pursue RSU’s degree program in social sciences. This experience is providing education and skills to begin a dream career working with law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes, and I am grateful to Armstrong Bank for their scholarship this semester.”

Armstrong Bank Market President, Michael Dennis and Jessi Hawkins, AVP and Relationship Banker (also an RSU alumna and past scholarship recipient), presented Spalding with her scholarship.

Dennis said, “Armstrong Bank is dedicated to supporting higher education and working to exceed our community and customer expectations. It is an honor to support a hard-working in-need student with this scholarship.”

Spalding said the scholarship will help her maximize her college experience, and help decrease the number of loans needed to complete her degree.

To learn more about naming a scholarship at RSU, or the impact scholarships provide local, degree-seeking RSU students, contact Angie Thompson, RSU Foundation Development Officer, at athompson@rsu.edu.

To learn more about RSU’s degree programs, visit rsu.edu/Bartlesville, or contact RSU Bartlesville Admissions Counselor, Savannah Hayman, at 918-338-8016.