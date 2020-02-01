Freshman Piper McNeil established two conference records in the 200-yard individual medley relay and 100 backstroke and was part of a conference record-setting team in the 200 medley relay as the Shawnee Lady Wolves ran away with a conference championship Thursday night at Harrah High School.

The Shawnee boys also secured a conference title and received a record-setting effort from their 200 medley team.

GIRLS

The Lady Wolves posted a team score of 171, followed by Carl Albert at 139, Piedmont at 67 and Del City at 8.

McNeil registered a finals time of 2:11.01 in the 200 individual medley and captured the 100 backstroke in 59.81 seconds.

McNeil was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb. McNeil also joined with Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Shawnee also had five other first-place efforts with two of them being accomplished be Breanna Lee in the 100 butterfly (1:12.87) and 500 freestyle (6:29.21).

Isabel Webb topped the field in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.72 seconds. Eva Webb won the 100 freestyle in 57.53 seconds and Selman clocked in at 1:17.72 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Lady Wolves had four second-place finishes including: Natalie Chapman in the 200 freestyle (2:18.68), Eva Webb in the 200 individual medley (2:21.67) and Isabel Webb in the 100 backstroke (1:05.86). Shawnee’s 400 freestyle relay team of Chapline, Lee, Jordyn Sateren and Selman was runner-up with a time of 4:11.31.

Taking third place for the Lady Wolves were Sateren in the 50 freestyle (27.57) and 100 butterfly (1:19.97) and Chapline in the 100 freestyle (1:00.69).

BOYS

Shawnee had two winning relays and, individually, Brodie Morris claimed first in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.

The Wolves recorded a team score of 165, followed by Carl Albert at 153 and Piedmont at 80.

Shawnee’s conference record-setting 200 medley relay team of Trent Ogden, Kiergan Gibson, Josh Coons and Morris covered the distance in 1:43.41.

The Wolves’ 400 freestyle relay combination took top honors as well. That foursome included Ryan Staal, Troy Rakestraw, Thurman Lee and Josh Coons as they clocked in at 3:42.37.

Morris topped the field in the 200 individual medley (2:14.55) and 100 freestyle (51.23).

Other first-place awards for Shawnee went to Ogden in the 50 freestyle (23.01), Coons in the 100 butterfly (57.37), Lee in the 500 freestyle (5:32.22) and Gibson in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.06).

Second-place efforts for the Wolves went to Coons in the 200-medley (2:14.55), Gibson in the 100 freestyle (53.98) and Ogden in the 100 backstroke (57.65).

Placing third for Shawnee were Staal in both the 100 butterfly (1:03.30) and 100 backstroke (1:04.28), Lee in the 200 freestyle (2:00.11), Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle (24.86) and Bryce Holter in the 500 freestyle (5:52.39).