Wil Joplin poured in 22 points and Brady Benedict added 17 as the Class A 11th-ranked Roff Tigers knocked off the 17th-ranked Asher Indians, 46-40, to capture a Pontotoc Conference championship Friday night.

ROFF – Wil Joplin poured in 22 points and Brady Benedict added 17 as the Class A 11th-ranked Roff Tigers knocked off the 17th-ranked Asher Indians, 46-40, to capture a Pontotoc Conference championship Friday night.

Joplin drained four treys on the night while Benedict connected on two for Roff, which improved to 16-5 on the season.

Patch Hamilton registered a double-double for Asher with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Teammates Mike McDonald chipped in nine points, Juston Melton finished with seven and Trevor Martin ended up with six for the Indians, who fell to 15-8 on the season.

“This was a really good high school boys’ game,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “We had a one-point game early in the fourth, but Roff hit a pair of 3s and made seven free throws down the stretch to put it away. Our team is still improving. We played much better this week and look forward to hosting Calvin and Stratford next week to finish out our regular season.”