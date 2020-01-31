Cheryl E. Holland

Mrs. Cheryl E. Holland, 93, a longtime Bartlesville resident, died at 5:23 A.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Edmond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Grace Community Church in Bartlesville with Pastor Rod MacIlvaine and Rev. Kent Shirley officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday from 9 AM until 8 P.M.

Mrs. Holland was born at Council Hill, Oklahoma on October 9, 1926 the daughter of Calvin David Wilbourn and Cora Isabelle (Lowrance) Wilbourn. She grew up in the Council Hill and Muskogee areas and attended and graduated from the Wainwright High School. She attended college for two years and prior to her marriage had been employed with the telephone company in Muskogee. She was married to Charles D. Holland in Muskogee on August 14, 1949. They made their home in Broken Arrow as well as in Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas and Dallas, Texas while Dr. Holland was receiving his medical education. They came to Bartlesville to make their home when Dr. Holland established his practice here in 1969. Mrs. Holland had been a member of the Arrow Heights Baptist Church in Broken Arrow and the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville from 1969 until her death. Dr. Holland preceded her in death on August 28, 2015.

Mrs. Holland is survived by two daughters, Jan Jenkins of Edmond, Okla., Terri Shirley and husband Kent of Edmond, Okla., two sons, Dr. Charles D. Holland Jr. and wife Robin of Bartlesville and Randy Holland and wife Jennifer of Brentwood, Tennessee, one sister, Coreta Strickland and husband Joe of Muskogee, one brother, Charlie Wilbourn and wife Brenda of Muskogee, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, C.R. Wilbourn and two sisters, Christina Weddle and Colena Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, New York, 10001 email:info@alzfdn.org or the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112.

