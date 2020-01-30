Paulzetta Talton-Fields and Doug Combs will be the newest inductees into the Shawnee Basketball Hall of Fame during halftime of the Shawnee boys’ basketball game with Del City Friday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Here is biographical information on the two inductees:

Paulzetta Talton-Fields

Talton-Fields in a 1980 graduate of Shawnee High School and is currently employed by the Oklahoma City-County Health Department where she has provided service to the community and has been a diligent and faithful employee for the past 32 years.

The daughter of Joyce McClarty and the late Isiah McClarty, Talton-Fields was also the wife of the late Paul Fields, a former educator and coach with Shawnee Public Schools, where her served for 35 years before his retirement.

Talton-Fields is the mother of Anthony Taylor and LaMarr White, both SHS graduates, and is the stepmom of Paul Fields, Jr. and Richard Fields. She is also the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She has continually made a difference in the lives of other children. She has one foster daughter and has opened her home to sponsor a foreign exchange student,

Talton-Fields and her two sisters, Blanch McVey and Beverly Cooks, were part of the first Shawnee Lady Wolves’ basketball team, established during the 1977-78 school year. A versatile athlete, Talton-Fields was also a member of the Shawnee High School softball and track and field teams.

She played basketball during the 6-on-6 era and was primarily a point guard. Her basketball career numbers included 102 points scored, 85 assists, 40 rebounds and 60 steals.

Talton-Fields is a dedicated and faithful member of Fresh Fire Outreach Center Church where she serves on the unity board. She is also a member of the Dunbar Heights Community Group. Talton-Fields has also served as president as a Philo affiliate of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., where the Philos have contributed countless hours of community service and thousands of dollars to aid Sigma Gamma Rho’s aim to enhance the quality of life within every community.

Doug Combs

Combs is a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School where he was selected as the 1969 most valuable player for the Wolves and was named honorable mention all-conference in the extemely difficult Mid-State Conference.

He averaged 9.7 points per game and more than 5.0 rebounds while leading the team in assists for coach Dennis Price. Upon graduation, Combs received a basketball and golf scholarship from St. Gregory’s Junior College where he played for Shawnee alumnus Don Sumner.

Combs later attended the University of Oklahoma and received his bachelor of arts degree in political science in 1973. He later received his juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University in 1976.

In his professional life, Combs has served as a deputy court clerk for the Oklahoma Supreme Court. He has admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association in 1976 and served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Oklahoma until 1977 when he returned to Shawnee to practice law.

His judicial career began in 1995 as a special judge for the 23rd Judicial District, serving both Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Judge Combs was responsible for the establishment of the first Drug Court and presided over it for 12 years.

Justice Combs was appointed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Jan. 1, 2011, serving as an associate judge, vice chief justice and more than two years as Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 1, 2019. He continues to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court at this time.

He was inducted into the Shawnee Education Hall of Fame in 2014.

Justice Combs’ wife, Janet Combs, was the owner and operator of the Shawnee Academy of Ballet for 34 years prior to her retirement in 2010. His two sons, Christopher and Eric, are both practicing attorneys in Oklahoma City and are graduates of Shawnee High School.