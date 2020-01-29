Senior Taylor Hodges collected 20 points and seven rebounds, fueling Class 3A 11th-ranked Prague to a 45-28 triumph over Stroud Tuesday night.

Hodges recorded 15 first-half points, including two shots from beyond the arc.

Diana Manning of Prague totaled 10 points and six rebounds. Manning and Jaycee Johnson had one trey apiece.

Beth Denney finished with six points and five rebounds.

Prague, 2-0 versus Stroud this year, led 27-10 at the intermission.

“We played really good defense,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said. “They were very deliberate the first quarter, but we forced a couple of turnovers, then our pressure defense forced some more turnovers in the second quarter. We are playing hard, holding people in the 20s.”

Prague ran its record to 16-2 with the losses coming to Carl Albert and Okemah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.