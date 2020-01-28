Tim Odell, age 77 and a long-time resident of Asher, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City after a brief illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at the First Baptist Church located at 109 E. Main in Asher under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Pastor Randy Dirrim will officiate, and burial will follow at Vista Cemetery.

Casket bearers are Justin Hayes, Bowdie Odell, Bobby Keith Cole, Larry Odell, Bobby Armstrong, and Luke Cobb. Honorary bearers are Frank Armstrong, Ronnie Wayne Steele, LeRoy Odell, Willie Mockabee, and Bob Cole.

Tim was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Byars, Oklahoma, to John Lee and Blanche Elviry (Phillips) Odell. He was the youngest of 10 children. Tim grew up attending school at Layne School in Denison, Texas, and accepted the Lord as his Savior on Feb. 19, 1956, at the Southside Baptist Church in Denison as well.

He graduated Asher High School on May 16, 1961. That evening after his graduation, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Edna May Armstrong, at the home of his brother, Eugene and Valeta Odell in Byars, Oklahoma. Tim and Edna moved to Mansfield, Arkansas, where he worked for Rush Manufacturing in Waldron during the day and caught chickens at night. Later, they moved to Garland, Texas, where they made their home, and he started his truck driving career for Affiliated Foods and Scholle Corp. In 1975, Tim and Edna gathered up their six children and move to Asher, Oklahoma, to be close to their family. Tim worked as a carpenter laborer and in the oil field industry as a driller for Johnson-Bates Drilling, Jernigen Drilling, Bodard & Hale and Akerman Drilling from Konawa. Later, he worked for JP Emco in Ada. But the “Blue Eagle” aka,” Pappy” would return to the love of his life, trailer trucking for Exide, Transervice and Bryon Cole Trucking. He retired after 50 years of driving in January 2020.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Edna Odell of the home; two daughters, Sherry Trussell and husband, Lyles of Ponca City, Oklahoma, April Norred and husband, Ronny of Wanette, Oklahoma; three sons, Ronnie Odell and wife, Tracy of Asher, Oklahoma, Travis Odell of Little Axe, Oklahoma, and Bobby Armstrong of the home; 11 grandchildren, Taryn Cobb, Nicota Postman, Timmy Black, Cassandra Knighten, Justin Hayes, Miranda Pulley, Bowdie Odell, Cody Odell, Celeste Odell, Travis Odell and Kelly Odell Jr.; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Ann Bryan of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; and one sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Odell of Merit, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Odell; two sons, Russell Lee and Kelly Joe Odell; one granddaughter, Rebecca Lee Odell; six brothers, Pierce, Charles, Eugene, Thurman, Mick and John Jr Odell; and two sisters, Frances Vines and Lena Mae Steele.

The family wishes to express a heart-felt “thank you” to Dr. Niraj K. Prasad and staff and to the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital ICU doctors and nursing staff, and to our family and friends for their out-pouring of love, support and prayers. “Daddy” loved all of you dearly.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m.