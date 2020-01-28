Thomas “Tom” Cox, 77, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at University Baptist Church in Shawnee with Pastor Justin Dunn, University Baptist Church, officiating. Committal services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Highland Cemetery in Lawton with Pastor Timothy Tutten Sr. officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

