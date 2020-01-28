Byng, propelled by Collin O’Grady’s long-range shooting excellence, led by 17 points (53-36) after three quarters and weathered a Bethel comeback attempt to salvage a 66-64 victory Saturday in the third-place game of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.

O’Grady sank six 3-point shots en route to becoming the game’s high scorer with 24. Cale Eaton, who had one trey, added 23 points for Byng.

With 20 seconds remaining, Byng hit one of two free throws to make it 66-64. Bethel proceeded to miss a layup and 3-point effort to drop to 9-6.

Drae Wood and Gage Porter shared scoring honors for Bethel with 18. Porter connected on four shots outside the arc and Wood knocked down two 3-pointers.

Senior Devin Acklin’s 12-point outing included three 3-pointers and John Gordon had one trey among his 10 points.

Byng hit 17-of-28 free throws and the Wildcats were 14 of 21.

Girls Consolation

Purcell 49, Bethel 46

An ice-cold shooting outing proved costly for Bethel.

“We had some good field-goal looks and shot our arms off, but couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Bethel coach Tara Satterfield said.

To say the game’s scoring pattern was very unusual would be an understatement. After the two squads combined for just 48 points in the first three quarters, there were 47 points (Bethel 24-23) tallied the last eight minutes.

While its shooting from the floor was less than desirable, Bethel did well at the charity stripe, hitting 18 of 22 for 81.8%. Parker Stevenson, Bethel’s high scorer with 18, was 9 of 9 at the line.

Stevenson and Laney O’Rorke hit one 3-point field goal apiece.

Both Bethel squads will play host to three games this week, beginning with Little Axe Tuesday. Mt. St. Mary will visit Bethel Friday as part of homecoming, and North Rock Creek will be Saturday’s opponent.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.