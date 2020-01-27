Myrtle Cox 94-year-old Miami, Oklahoma resident passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.

Myrtle was born on July 4, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Willie and Mary (Alverson) Holland. She attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and went on to receive her Masters Degree from Pittsburg State University. She worked from most of her life as an elementary school teacher. Many of those years were for Nichols Elementary School in Miami where she taught as a third-grade teacher.

Myrtle loved people and people loved Myrtle. She spent a lot of her time crafting and volunteering. As a cherry red she worked at Integris Hospital, she was well known for her handmade items she crochet for newborns and her angel doilies.

Myrtle was preceded by her husband E.J. Cox and a sister Doris Smith.

Myrtle is survived by a daughter Shirley Schenk and husband Carl of Miami, Oklahoma, two grandchildren Terri Nelson and husband Doug of Elko, Minnesota, and Tamra Bro and husband Dean of Miami, Oklahoma, four great grandchildren, Lindsey Bro of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Zach Bro of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kaitlyn Nelso of Elko, Minnesota, and Emily Nelson of Elko Minnesota. Myrtle is also survived by seven siblings Bill Holland, Ervin Holland, Verlon Holland, Rosa Lee Dilbeck, Ruby Henry, Carolyn Jones, and Linda Rosson.

Funeral services for Myrtle will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Miami, Oklahoma. Brother Nathan Adams will officiate. Serving as casket bearers will be Spencer Aderson, Bryce Pogue, Chance Keim, Zach Bro, Chad Ross, and Kendal Hunt. Interment will follow the service at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. just prior to the service at the Church of Christ in Miami.

Notes of encouragement for the family may be left at www.brown-winters.com

Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Miami.