ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & THURS. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

Line Dancing Lessons

Free Line Dancing Lessons take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Venue 655 at Grand Lake Casino.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

MON. 01.27

Makey-Makey Fruit Pianos

This workshop will be held on Monday, January 27 at 4 p.m. for ages 6-11 at the Grove Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

Delaware County GOP Meeting

The Delaware County GOP meeting will take place on Monday, January 27 at 6 p.m. at L & L Outdoors, located at 2005 S. Main in Jay. This month's meeting is open to the public and will include a gun safety seminar.

TUES. 01.28

Pinterest Craft Club

This workshop aimed at adults will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grove Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

Christian Music Skate Night

Christian Music Skate Night at Rocket Skating, located at 61805 E. 315 Rd. in Grove, will be taking place on Tuesday, January 28 from 6 - 8 p.m.

WED. 01.29

The BIG Playdate

This event will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grove Public Library. Socializing, art, toys and sensory play for children from birth to age 5. Snacks for the kids and grownups can enjoy some caffeinated beverages.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

SAT. 02.01

Tenth Annual Souper Bowl Saturday

INTEGRIS: Grove is hospting Souper Bowl Saturday on Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Grove Hospital Auxiliary will have homemade soups, a drink and a dessert for a $5 donation or all you can eat for a $10 donation. Door prizes will be available.

The hospital is celebrating ten years in the facility and will offer free screenings for bone density, EKG, oral cancer, peripheral artery disease, heart rate and oxygen saturation, height/weight/BMI, cholesterol and glucose and vision.

Polymer Clay Workshop at Brush and Palette Gallery

Come create with Peggy Weaver's Polymer Clay Workshop on Saturday, February 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Brush and Palette Gallery located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove. Cost is $25, supplies are included. Veterans are Free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information call the gallery at 918-786-9698.

SUN. 02.02

Time Trip: A Live Variety Show

Time Trip: A Live Variety Show is presented by John and Viccijo Witty Comedy and will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 10:45 a.m. at GAP Church in Miami, located at 20 D St. S.E. Miami. Entry and Parking are on the West side of the building facing C St.

For more information, call 918-540-4440.

FRI. 02.07

Santa’s Old Broads Bingo Fundraiser

Santa's Old Broads Bingo Fundraiser will be held on Friday, February 7th. Players must be seated by 6 p.m. Led by the American Legion members of Qualate Pritchard Post 178. 114 Broadway, Grove.

The family friendly event is open to all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available. Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860 or Debbi at 918-232-2328.

FRI.-SUN. 02.07 to 02.09

22nd Annual Home and Garden Show

The 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show till take place Friday through Sunday, February 7-9. The event will run 3-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $3 per day or $5 for a weekend pass.

For more information, visit groveok.org.

SAT. 02.08

WAAMI Annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser

The Women's Auxiliary Association of Monkey Island will be hosting the Annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser on Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monkey Island Fire Department's original building. The luncheon is all you can eat and includes a drink and a dessert. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children and children under 3 are free.

River Ridge Bluegrass Association

The River Ridge Bluegrass Association's February Music Show will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bernice Baptist Church Community Building, located at 120 Hickory Street Highway 85A in Bernice.

The show will begin with About the Fathers Business at 6 p.m., followed by the Heartland Express at 7 p.m. Admission is a $5.00 donation and concessions will be available.

MON. 02.10

Grand Lake Audubon Society Meeting

The Grand Lake Audubon Society will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, February 10 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 1005 leisure Road, Grove, in the West Wing. The speaker will be Melinda Hickman, Wildlife Diversity Biologist, OK Department of Wildlife. All of the Society's meetings and field trips are free and open to the public.

For more information visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com.

FRI . 02.14

Brush and Palette Gallery Reception

Enjoy the art of Featured Artists, Karen Clary and Shirley Whitman for the month of February at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th Street in Grove. The gallery is hosting a reception on Friday, February 14, from 6 - 8 p.m. Gallery winter hours are Thursday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the gallery at 918-786-9698.

SAT 02.15

Valentine's in the Valley

On Saturday, February 15 the Jay High School Alumni Association presents 'Valentine's in the Valley: an evening to remember with your special someone'. The event will take place at Spring Valley Ranch, located at 42301 S. 510 Rd. in Eucha and will feature a full course meal, a live band and more.

Tickets are $50 and available at Grand Savings Banks and Arrest Banks. All proceeds will benefit the JHS Alumni Association.

THURS. 02.20

Grove FFA Pie and Labor Auction

The 2020 Grove FFA Pie and Labor Auction will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at the Grove Civic Center.

Pie Check-in is at 4:30 p.m., bidder sign-in is at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m.

SAT. 03.14

Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

The Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8 a.m. to 3:00 pm indoors at the Grove Civic Center, 18th & South Main. All fund raising efforts by Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association go for projects benefiting the Grove Police Department.

Registration will be Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. Early registration is $15 by March 2, and $20 at the door, Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. To receive a registration form, email: gcpaaalumni@gmail.com

For questions contact: Ronnie 918-260-5196 or Karen 918-314-1765