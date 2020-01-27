MIAMI – For the second straight year, the Teacher of the Year at Will Rogers Middle School is Debbie Witten.

She will represent the school in the upcoming District and State Teacher of the Year competitions. In 2019, Witten was also named Ottawa County Educator of the Year.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” Witten said. “I work with an amazing group of teachers. For your peers to pick you is very, very special. I have a great principal and assistant principal and I do nothing alone. We do it all together and I share this award with every person in the school.

“It takes a whole village for us to take care of our kids. I don’t do it in isolation alone.”

Principal Jeff Harlan said, “Ms. Witten has been a teacher in Miami for 25 years, and has been part of our team here at WRMS for 10. She isn’t just a teacher; she is also the assistant cheerleading coach and the Student Council sponsor — and she has done a phenomenal job.

“She is dedicated and always goes above and beyond for the kids and the staff here every single day,” Harlan said. “She is a very valuable piece of WRMS and dedicated to being here each and every day. She attends after school events and provides everyone with the resources they need to succeed.

“She spends a lot of her own money getting things for the kids that they need. She would do anything for you. She is always there to help out. She is just a wonderful lady with a passion about kids,” Harlan said. “She is probably one of the most passionate teachers I have ever run across in my 22 years of teaching.”

And Witten wasn’t the only winner announced last week.

Missy Willard also received honors as Support Personnel of the Year.

Willard started working as a substitute teacher in 1998 and then landed a full-time job at the high school with the JOM program. She then moved to WRMS with the JOM program, which is where she says she hopes she stays.

She has also worked at Roosevelt Elementary and runs the in-school suspension room at WRMS.

“Missy Willard is probably what you would call a true Wardog,” Harlan said. “She and her husband are both Miami High School graduates. She is kind of a bit of the glue that keeps this place together. She does everything we need her to do when we need her to do it. She also is here every day, always dedicated. If a kid needs a pair of shoes or something to eat, she is always the first one to jump on that and take control of it.

“But the other things she does behind the scenes are countless — you can’t even imagine what she does. We can count on her. She is very calm and doesn’t get sideways with people and works really well with all the kids. She is a very valuable piece. She was my secretary when I was assistant principal. If it wasn’t for her there are probably many days I wouldn’t have survived.”