By Mark Daniels

The Providence Journal (Providence, R.I.)

(TNS) — “Brady Watch 2020” is underway.

This offseason is comparable to last year when the Patriots and their fans were patiently waiting to see if Rob Gronkowski would be back for the 2019 season. The tight end played coy following the Patriots Super Bowl win over Los Angeles.

Gronk then stayed quiet for all of January, February and the beginning of March. The problem, however, was that Gronkowski didn’t give the Patriots an answer until after the first two weeks of free agency went by. The Pats saw most of the top tight ends sign by the time Gronk announced his retirement on March 24.

That brings us to Brady. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pats hope to have answer from Brady before free agency beings. Schefter said the Patriots actually want to know if Brady will sign with the team prior to the legal tampering period, which starts on March 16.

“Here’s the situation: I don’t believe the New England Patriots are waiting until March 16 to get an answer from Tom Brady,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday. “Last year, Rob Gronkowski wound up retiring in late March. I don’t know the conversations they did and didn’t have before, but New England missed the window on free-agent tight ends. So, I don’t think they’re going to let Tom Brady go to free agency, all of a sudden, sign with Team X, and then on March 20, say ‘Well, what do we do at quarterback now?’ That’s not the way that organization operates.”

“Brady Watch 2020” has had some interesting moments already. Look no further than Tuesday when a TMZ Sports employee chased Robert Kraft in the streets of New York to ask if the Patriots are going to keep Tom Brady.

As the Patriots owner stepped into the back of a black Cadillac SUV, he said, “We plan to.”

That set off a small firestorm of people saying that the Patriots ‘plan’ to bring Brady back for the 2020 season. The Patriots owner let his intensions known long before he was chased by TMZ. Following the Patriots wildcard loss, Kraft told NBC Sports’ Peter King that his “hope and prayer” is that Brady plays for the Patriots or retires.

Of course, it’s not as easy as just planning and hoping to bring Brady back.

The Patriots (namely Bill Belichick) have to extend the right contract offer to the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and it looks like they have to do it before March 16.