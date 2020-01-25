Displaying efficiency on both ends of the floor Friday morning, the Shawnee Lady Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak and rolled to a 49-28 victory over the Duncan Lady Demons in consolation bracket play in the 2020 Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational Tournament.

Shawnee shot 55.9% from the floor (19-of-34), ironically with only one 3-point basket, and dominated the boards by a 33-12 margin.

When asked if this was one of the Lady Wolves’ most complete games of the season, head coach Wendi Wells believes it was up there.

“We’re a young team and we’ve talked about frustration and how to deal with it. We’re encouraging them to don’t be afraid, to makes moves and be aggressive,” Wells said. “It’s a matter of working together and how we have each other’s backs. It’s the trust factor.”

Shawnee’s fluid offense featured 14 assists on 19 made field goals, pretty solid considering a couple of scores came off put-backs.

The Lady Wolves’ high shooting percentage can be attributed to going to the post as Aubrie Megehee and Esabelle Ramirez accounted for 40 of the team’s 49 points.

Megehee poured in a game-leading 25 points to go with a game-best eight rebounds. She also recorded three steals and blocked a shot. Megehee was 9-of-16 from the field and 7-of-12 from the free-throw stripe.

Ramirez, a rapidly improving freshman, ended up with 15 points as she was 7-of-8 from the floor and grabbed three boards.

Tristyn Napier and Alesia Thomas had three assists each while Ramirez, Alycia Edwards and Amaya Martinez handed out two apiece for Shawnee.

The only real blemish on the Lady Wolves’ efforts Friday was 17 turnovers. However, only five of those came in the first half as Shawnee built a 25-14 lead at the break.

The Lady Wolves, who evened their season record at 7-7, led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and went on a 10-2 spurt in snatching the 11-point halftime advantage.

Alesia Thomas scored off a put-back, Megehee picked up a bucket off a Martinez feed and Ramirez had back-to-back scores, coming off assists by Thomas and Napier respectively to make it 23-12. After a basket from Duncan’s Alexis Giles, Megehee scored off another Napier pass with five seconds to go to push Shawnee’s halftime lead to double digits.

If that wasn’t enough, the Lady Wolves tallied the first five points of the third quarter off a Megehee score, via Ramirez feed, and Ramirez executed an old-fashioned 3-point play to hike the Shawnee advantage to 30-14 with 6:44 left in the third.

Though the Lady Demons responded with a five-point run of their own, they were unable to clip the deficit back to within single digits.

The Lady Wolves are set to face El Reno Saturday at 1 p.m. for the consolation title. El Reno defeated Southeast on Friday.