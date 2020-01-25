After a sluggish start, Seminole’s boys got on track and upended Prague 60-43 in a Friday semifinal at the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud High School.

McLOUD — After a sluggish start, Seminole’s boys got on track and upended Prague 60-43 in a Friday semifinal at the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud High School.

Prague led early but Seminole posted a 16-7 advantage after one quarter. Then, after going scoreless the first five minutes of the second quarter, Seminole unleashed 16 points in the final three minutes of the half for a 32-18 margin. Prague never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Senior Cepado Wilkins of Seminole recorded a game-high 15 points. Freshman Miguel Conley and senior Hunter Wurtz chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively as Seminole improved its record to 8-6.

Seth Moppin, Conley and Wurtz chalked up two 3-point field goals apiece.

Seminole canned 16-of-22 charity tosses for 72.7 percent. Conley went 4 of 4 and Wilkins was 9 of 14.

“It was one of the better offensive games we’ve played,” said Seminole head coach Josh Edenborough. “We’ve been able to expand our rotation and go eight deep. We rebounded well and we didn’t turn the ball over.”

Prague received 12 points from senior Colby Smith and freshman Trevor McGinnis added 11. Trip Davis and Cameron Hightower had one trey apiece.

Prague was 7 of 15 from the line.

Seminole will play Okemah in Saturday’s 7:30 championship game at McLoud.

Seminole’s girls will engage Stroud at 3 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.