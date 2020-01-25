The Cowgirls of Color will ride into town during Black History Month to host an education program at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Wednesday February 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Cowgirls of Color are a Maryland-based group of women with a passion for riding horses who are on a mission to debunk stereotypes about black women. The group came together in 2016 as the first all-female rodeo team to participate in the Bill Pickett International Rodeo.

The Cowgirls of Color have set out to use their national platform to raise awareness in minority communities about rodeo, equestrian events and the Western lifestyle through various outreach and community programs. What makes their journey unique is that only one of the women was exposed to riding horses at a young age. Many of the women in the group began riding later in life and are proof that it’s never too late to follow a dream and they hope to inspire girls and women of color and of all ages to ride.

The February 5 program will begin with a presentation from the Cowgirls of Color, where students will get to know more about each member of the group, and will learn about Cowboy history, horses, clothing, rodeo and more! After the presentation, students will rotate through various activity stations throughout the Museum, where they can explore western figures, cattle trails, cowboy culture and clothing.

Councilwoman, Nikki Nice will also be on hand for the event and will offer opening remarks.

Program is open to the public but seating is limited. For more information visit, nationalcowboymuseum.org/cowgirls-of-color or call (405) 478-2250 ext. 241.