The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Jan. 21

Anthony Ryan Canter, 31, charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Jonathan Michael Emmons, 36, on charges of carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and actual physical control.

Quanah Ray Wohlford, 50, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.