Northeast

Greenleaf: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, flats and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: January 21. Elevation 2 1/4 ft. above normal, water upper 30s. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, standing timber and Old Wolf Creek Bridge. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: January 16. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Recent rains have brought the lake up several feet so water flow in the river will remain high for several days. Currently 4000 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: January 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: January 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and weed beds. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around points and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: January 19. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and rising, water murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: January 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: January 20. Elevation above normal, water lower 40s. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on live bait. Crappie fair on jig heads around docks. Catfish fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Southeast

Arbuckle: January 18. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. Bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and shaky head lures. Crappie good on spoons and jigs along the dam and at 54 ft. mid-lake. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: January 15. Elevation 10 1/3 ft. above normal. Boat ramps are closed at Deer Drive, Hawk and Lake View Lodge. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 17. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits along shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish and goldfish along the inlet, river channel, river mouth and sandbar. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in the main lake and deep coves. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: January 16. Elevation normal, water 51 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and lipless baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad along discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, along riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mt. Fork: January 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 17. Elevation 4 1/2 ft. above normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and tube jigs along creek channels, main lake, around points and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 17. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, inlet, river mouth and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 15. Elevation above normal, water 54. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and topwater lures around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 17. Elevation rising, water 46-48 and murky. Lake Levels are rising rapidly due to recent rainfall. Water temperatures are dropping. Striper fishing has been hit or miss, anglers targeting stripers should look for schools holding on ledges, the best method is using sassy shad and dragging up the ledge that is holding fish with a slow retrieve. Striped bass fair on flukes, live bait, plastic baits, sassy shad and shad below the dam, along brush structure, channels, main lake, points and river channel. Blue cats are being caught best on juglines in 50 ft. of water using fresh bait. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie are holding in 20-30 ft. of water where the structure is present. Jigs with hair and crappie nibbles seem to work the best. Crappie fair on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: January 17. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Waurika: January 19. Elevation 1 ft. below normal, water 40s and cloudy. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait and shad along channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks, rocks and standing timber. Walleye and Saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.