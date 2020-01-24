The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the finals of the Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament with a 48-36 win over the Allen Lady Mustangs Thursday night on the campus of North Rock Creek High School.

SHAWNEE—The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the finals of the Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament with a 48-36 win over the Allen Lady Mustangs Thursday night on the campus of North Rock Creek High School.

“This is a really good win for us,” said Earlsboro head coach Michael Harris. “I’m really proud of these girls.”

The Lady Wildcats jumped on Allen early-and-often and built a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, Alexxis Coon got her outside game cookin’, hitting three treys in the frame, including a beauty with one second remaining,

Earlsboro’s defense was just as good, holding the Lady Mustangs to six first-quarter points. “We’ve really been working hard on making our man defense better,” said Smith.

That hard work continued in the second quarter and Earlsboro took a 30-17 into the half.

Allen, in the third quarter, tried to make things interesting, cutting the deficit to 34-27 after an Emily Sells’ three-pointer at the 2:00 mark.

Earlsboro freshman Sierra Streater had a different plan. Streater hit back-to-back bombs to bump the Lady Wildcat lead back up to 40-29 after three quarters.

Earlsboro, in the final quarter, slowed the pace and held off the Lady Mustangs in making any kind of run.

Coon led all scorers with 19 points, including four three-pointers. Streater added 14 for Earlsboro.

Allen was led by Kinsey Nix’s 16 points.

The Lady Wildcats will face the Davenport Lady Bulldogs Saturday at 6 p.m. for the title. “We will have to play our best to beat Davenport,” said Smith. “They are a really good team.”