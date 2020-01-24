Area school administrators are keeping upbeat about the midyear funding adjustments recently made by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, despite losing some state aid dollars.

Bartlesville’s public schools aid was down by about $11,000, according to David Boggs, the district’s chief financial officer.

“To be honest, I was pretty pleased with that number. I was expecting a much larger drop,” Boggs said during a recent school board meeting.

Midyear adjustments are based on a variety of factors, including schools’ increases or decreases in enrollment during the first nine weeks of the school year and changes in local tax revenues.

That means some districts see their funding scaled back when all of those factors are considered.

Dewey schools will lose $89,720 in state aid for this fiscal year, which represents a 1.83% decrease from the anticipated allocation notice in October, according to superintendent Vince Vincent.

He said the most significant factor affecting the decrease in state funding was an increase in local property valuations in 2019 within the district, which rose by more than $2.3 million.

“This is a positive development as it leads to more locally collected tax dollars flowing into our school system. Therefore, the majority of the money lost in state aid is expected to be covered through property tax collections, allowing our budget to be relatively unaffected throughout this school year,” Vincent stated.

Boggs was also optimistic about the midyear adjustments, saying that the district gained about 10 students, or “92 weighted” students.

“Most of those weights came from the economically disadvantaged, so we’ve been doing a much better job of getting people free and reduced paperwork,” Boggs said.

“In the long run, even though the midterm was down by $11,000, we will grow in our state aid at the end of the year somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000,” he said, noting the increase will come from the additional students.

Vincent pointed out that the midyear allocation did have a limited negative impact on the district financially as there was an overall decrease in available funding statewide largely due to increased enrollment throughout the state.

“As money is budgeted for education at the state level in a given fiscal year, any increase in overall enrollment in the state’s public schools and in state dedicated chargeables can result in a loss of state aid for schools that don’t have an increase in enrollment above their previous three-year high, and ours did not increase,” Vincent said.

Although he said he is never excited about losing money, the impact of this development was fairly minor, while pointing out that he was pleasantly surprised by the uptick in property valuation within the district.

“I suspected it would increase compared to the previous year but wasn’t expecting it to climb that high. Ultimately, that’s a positive for the community and the school district,” he said.