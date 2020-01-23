The City of Shawnee announced this week its mass-notification system is operational — residents can enroll now.

The City of Shawnee announced this week its mass-notification system is operational.

Telephone-based mass notifications systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the United States to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats, Shawnee/Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Don Lynch said.

“Hyper-Reach, a state-of-the-art emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety is bringing this same life-saving capability to Shawnee,” he said.

Lynch said the new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages — and also TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.

“The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds,” he said, “and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.”

Landline phones are automatically enrolled for alerts, he said, but alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.

Residents and people who work in the City of Shawnee are encouraged to enroll now.

Call or text “Alert” to (405) 915-0029 or visit the website, at

http://hyper-reach.com/okshawneecitysignup.html.

Lynch said residents also can download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphones.

“Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home and office addresses and for other addresses they care about such as those of elderly relatives or friends located within the City Limits of Shawnee,” he said.