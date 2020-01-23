A nationwide Point In Time count of the homeless will be conducted today; local agencies will participate again as they did last year.

The count is done every year for one day in January. “The more accurate the count the better the need is reflected at the federal level where all funding to assist the homeless comes from,” Rayneta Manwarin, Community Resource & Development Coordinator for Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency, said.

“The funding is used to feed the homeless, shelter and rehouse the homeless among other things to assist them in becoming self-sufficient and stably housed.”

From midnight to noon agencies will utilize partnering agencies and resources to gather an accurate homeless population count.