CARF International (CARF) announced that Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) received accreditation for a period of three years for its Employment Supports services, Job Development services, and Rapid Rehousing and Homelessness Prevention programs. This is the first Three-Year Accreditation that CARF, an international accrediting body, has given to Goodwill.

“We are honored to receive this achievement in support of the work we do to help Central Oklahomans develop in-demand skills, harness the power of work, and achieve self-sufficiency,” Goodwill Workforce Development Vice President Jenna Morey said. “CARF accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, person-centered services to those facing challenges to employment.”

Receiving CARF accreditation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows Goodwill’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer-review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

Goodwill is a nonprofit organization that provides job-readiness and skills development training courses, employment search and support services, and rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention programs for veterans in the Oklahoma City area. Goodwill also serves as a local employer of over 800 employees and uses its social enterprise efforts to train and develop entry-level workers for greater career mobility opportunities.

For more information about Goodwill’s programs, visit okgoodwill.org.