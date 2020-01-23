The reigning Great American Conference Player of the Year and Oklahoma Baptist University volleyball star Malia Leatherland has added to her list of accolades after being named to the GAC All-Decade team on Tuesday.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The reigning Great American Conference Player of the Year and Oklahoma Baptist University volleyball star Malia Leatherland has added to her list of accolades after being named to the GAC All-Decade team on Tuesday.

On top of her individual awards - which include three All-GAC honors, two all-central region honors, a GAC Tournament MVP and all-America distinction - Leatherland led the Bison to their first GAC regular-season and tournament crowns. Additionally, the Broken Arrow native helped OBU to its first NCAA Central Regional berth.

Leatherland enjoyed a dominating junior season, laying down 477 kills while directing OBU to a 28-6 overall record that included a 14-2 mark in league play. For her career, Leatherland has tallied 1,201 kills and 1,038 digs, just the third Bison ever to achieve the feat.