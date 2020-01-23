Registration is now open for Spring After School Art & Theater Classes at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art with the first class being Theater Production Workshop for Kids and Tweens – Ages 9-16, Part 1. This will be taught by Tate Monroe. This class takes place on Tuesdays, January 28 and February 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 4:00pm – 5:30pm. No prerequisite classes or skills required for this class. Mr. Monroe will be teaching students about theater production from the box office to behind the scenes and being onstage where students will learn the ins and outs of what it takes to put on a show.

Painting Still Lifes with Toys and Unusual Objects class will be taught by the Manager of Education and Outreach, Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, of the MGMoA. This class takes place on Thursdays, January 30 and February 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 4:00-5:00pm, for ages 5-6; 5:15-6:15pm, for ages 7-10; and 6:30-7:30pm, for ages 11-18. Students will work at learning how to mix colors and working from still life models of toys, action figures, and unusual objects. Younger students will work with tempera paint while older students will work with acrylic paints.

There are two additional classes that follow. Theater Production Workshop for Kids and Tweens: Ages 9-16 Part 2 with instructor Tate Monroe beginning Tuesday, March 3 and CERAMICS Ages 5-18 with John Bartos beginning Thursday, March 5.

Online registration is now open for Spring classes at www.mgmoa.org/asa-class.

Tuition for After-School Art classes is $80 and includes all supplies. Discounts are available for museum members. Scholarships are available for students receiving assistance or for families meeting income eligibility for assistance. The Museum is an EPIC vendor and will bill EPIC directly for participating students.

Learn more or register online for classes at www.mgmoa.org/asa-class. To determine if your student qualifies for a scholarship, please call 405-878-5605.

After School Art Classes are held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 1900 W. MacArthur, Shawnee, on OBU’s Green Campus. Additional information about the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is available at www.mgmoa.org or by calling 405.878.5300.