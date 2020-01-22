Junior Tristan Crook knocked down two free throws with 2.2 seconds to go Tuesday night as the McLoud Redskins rallied for a pulsating 55-54 victory over the Chandler Lions in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud High School.

McLoud trailed 35-24 entering the fourth quarter before forcing five fourth-quarter turnovers and draining 11-of-13 charity tosses to make the magnificent comeback.

“We’ve struggled with free throws all year, but the kids have put in the work,” said Redskin head coach Timmy Boyer. “It takes some special stuff late in the game to go sink free throws.”

Crook, who finished with a game-high 25 points, tallied 21 of those after halftime and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the line in the fourth quarter, including the tying and winning attempts in the waning seconds.

“Tristan didn’t have his best game but there is nobody in the world that I would have wanted at the line,” Boyer said. “I was proud of our guys, we could have quit. Late in the game we started pressuring them and locked in defensively.”

Crook was the only double-figure scorer for McLoud, but Johnny Sparlin added eight points and six rebounds off the bench. Sammy Keller chipped in six points and Jacob Jordan and reserve Luke Norwood also supplied five each as the Redskins improved to 7-8 on the season.

Dalton Alsip and Dylan Mahan led Chandler with 15 points each. Alsip also handed out five assists while Mahan, a 6-foot, 4-inch center, also grabbed 16 rebounds in registering a double-double. Caedon Parris and Kaden Jones tacked on eight points each in a losing effort.

The Lions shot 52.8% from the floor for the game while landing two 3-point shots. However, 27 turnovers proved to be Chandler’s downfall along with converting only 12-of-24 free shots.

McLoud was only 33.9% from the field, but had 11 less turnovers. The Redskins were just 63.6% from the charity stripe (14-of-22), but made them when they most counted.

The Redskins advance to play Okemah Friday in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Chandler takes on Stroud in consolation bracket play Thursday at 8 p.m.

SEMINOLE 55, HOLDENVILLE 26 (Boys)

Cepado Wilkins tallied 13 points and Adam O’Daniel added 11 as the Chieftains hammered the Wolverines in a first-round contest.

Hunter Wurtz followed with nine points for Seminole as nine players got into the scoring column for the winners.

The Chieftains led 14-6 after one quarter, 28-14 at halftime and 39-22 through three quarters.

Wilkins had 11 of his points in the second half as he was 7-of-10 from the foul line. O’Daniel was 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and was 1-of-2 from the line.

Bryce Marshall and Easton Wurtz each collected five rebounds and Braxton Street collected a game-leading four steals for Seminole, which improved to 7-6. Wilkins also had three assists on the night.

Three Holdenville players – Kameron Daniels, Braydon McLean and Eddies Jennings – had six points each to lead the Wolverines.

Seminole advances to play Prague in the semifinals Friday at 5:20 p.m. Holdenville will face Meeker at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in consolation action.

SEMINOLE 53, McLOUD 48 (Girls)

The Lady Chieftains drained their first six shots of the game and received a game-high 25 points from Katyanna Andrews in holding off the Lady Redskins in an opening-round encounter.

Andrews was 11-of-17 from the floor to go with five rebounds, one assist and a steal. Teammate Holli Ladd added 11 points, three boards, two steals and an assist and Kaylyn Cotner chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Lexie Boyer paced the Lady Redskins with 21 points and seven boards as 15 of her points came in the second half. She drained three treys in the game. Teammate Destin Walker finished with 10 points off the bench as she converted three 3-point shots.

Desira Jones followed with eight points and three steals in a losing cause and Cheyenne Banks tallied six points and recorded a whopping eight blocked shots.

Seminole had a 35-21 halftime advantage but was outscored by a 27-18 margin over the final two quarters.

The Lady Chieftains will square off with Prague Thursday at 6:40 p.m. in semifinal play. McLoud meets Meeker at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in consolation bracket action.

CHANDLER 42, HOLDENVILLE 32 (Girls)

Morgan Fowble had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while teammate Leah Brannon tossed in 10 points and collected eight boards as the Lady Lions earned a first-round win.

Fowble also filled the boxscore more with three steals, three assists and a pair of blocked shots. Brannon ended up with two steals and an assist.

Presley Martsall tallied eight points off the bench for Chandler, which improved to 11-5.

The high scorer for Holdenville was McKenna Smith with eight. Teammate Saidey Smith recorded 10 rebounds and five steals in a losing effort.

Chandler will take on Stroud Thursday at 4 p.m. in semifinal play and Holdenville will face Okemah in consolation play Friday at 4 p.m.