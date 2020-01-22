Elizabeth “Ann” Thompson, 81, lifelong resident of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

